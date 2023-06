The Tigers optioned Nevin to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The move comes as a result of Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) returning from the 10-day injured list Friday. Nevin was recalled from Triple-A on May 30 and went just 3-for-17 at the plate after being promoted. The 26-year-old infielder holds a .331/.387/.477 slash line in the minors this season and could return to Detroit if he continues to produce.