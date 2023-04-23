Nevin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

He'll cede his spot in the lineup to Zach McKinstry, who will be rewarded with a start at third base after slugging a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 loss. Though a regular spot in the starting nine is there for the taking for Nevin while a punchless Tigers offense has now failed to score more than four runs in five straight games, the 25-year-old remains part of the team's wholesale issues at the plate. Through five games with the big club, Nevin is hitting .077 with five strikeouts in 17 plate appearances.