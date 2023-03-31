Nevin (oblique) is beginning a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Nevin is eligible for activation on April 8 and would seem to have a good shot to be ready at that time. He could see a lot of playing time for the Tigers at third base against lefties.
