Tigers' Tyler Nevin: Summoned to majors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Toledo by the Tigers on Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Nevin has managed just two hits in 22 at-bats at the big-league level this season. He could play a bit at third base and/or the corner outfield spots against lefties.
