Reyes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The switch-hitting Reyes looks like he'll fill a strong-side platoon role in the Detroit outfield while Austin Meadows (illness) is on the COVID-19-related injured list. Reyes will sit for the second time in five games, with both of his absences from the lineup coming against left-handed starting pitchers (Rich Hill and Dallas Keuchel). Robbie Grossman will replace Reyes as the Tigers' leadoff man Sunday.