Reyes went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Reyes extended his hitting streak to nine games, and he's batting .382 during the stretch. The outfielder isn't a huge power threat, with just one home run this season and 14 in his five-year MLB career, but he has shown an ability to hit for a solid average. Reyes is also seeing regular playing time with the Tigers, so he has some fantasy value as long as he's swinging a hot bat.