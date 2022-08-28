Reyes went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rangers.

Reyes batted second and made life difficult on Texas starter Dallas Keuchel, as he tallied both of his doubles against the lefty. Reyes is now batting .283 this season and is currently riding an 11-game hitting streak. The outfielder doesn't contribute a ton of power, with only one home run and now 14 doubles this year, but he has some fantasy value as long as he's playing most days and swinging a hot bat.