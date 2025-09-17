Vest (6-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits across an inning of relief to take the loss in Tuesday's 7-5, 10-inning defeat to the Guardians.

After the Tigers forced extra innings on a Kerry Carpenter solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, Vest was tapped for the top of the 10th, and he ran into trouble right away. The veteran righty started the frame by allowing three doubles and a triple before recording any outs, giving Cleveland three quick runs. Vest had rattled off five straight scoreless appearances before Tuesday, and his ERA is still a tidy 2.91 overall, so the Detroit closer should be able to move past the rough performance and get back on track soon.