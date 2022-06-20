Castro remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.
Castro finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row and looks like he'll have to handle a fourth-outfielder role for the time being after Detroit promoted top prospect Riley Greene from Triple-A Toledo over the weekend. Meanwhile, Victor Reyes has hit .333 since coming off the injured list June 11 and seems to have solidified himself as the Tigers' top right fielder for the time being, though both he and Castro will likely face a tougher path to playing time whenever Austin Meadows (illness) comes off the COVID-19-related IL.