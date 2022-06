Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Castro will move back to the bench after he was one of the few productive hitters for Detroit in a 4-3 loss Tuesday, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Victor Reyes will re-enter the starting nine in place of Castro and should serve as the team's primary right fielder until Austin Meadows (Achilles) is back from the 10-day injured list.