Triple-A Toledo reinstated Flores (shoulder) from its 60-day injured list Thursday.

Flores hasn't appeared out of the bullpen in either of Toledo's two games since his activation, but he appears to be healthy again after a shoulder injury had kept him on the shelf all season. The right-hander appeared to be trending toward a return in late August after he made four rehab appearances in the Florida State League last month, but he may have incurred a minor setback that prompted Toledo to delay his activation a few more weeks.