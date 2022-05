Kirilloff, who was activated from the injured list Friday, is not in the lineup against the A's.

With lefty Zach Logue on the hill for Oakland, it seems the Twins will ease Kirilloff back in to action. Gilberto Celestino is starting in center field with Byron Buxton getting the start at DH and Jose Miranda starting at first base. Also of note: Max Kepler and Trevor Larnach remain in the lineup against the southpaw.