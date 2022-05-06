Kirilloff (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
He hit .227 with zero extra-base hits, six strikeouts and six walks in 22 at-bats on his rehab assignment. Luis Arraez was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. Kirilloff should assume a regular role with the Twins going forward.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab assignment to continue•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Set to begin rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Could return next week•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starts swinging bat•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Receives cortisone shot•