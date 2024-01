Kirilloff (shoulder) agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Twins on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff had minor offseason shoulder surgery and is expected to be ready for spring training. He should be in line for at least the strong side of a platoon, but Kirilloff has averaged 64 games per season since he debuted in 2021, so durability is the primary concern for the 26-year-old.