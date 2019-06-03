Kirilloff was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday with an undisclosed injury, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

It remains to be seen how long the injury will keep Kirilloff sidelined at this point. Prior to landing on the shelf for the second time this season (he missed a month to open the year due to a minor wrist issue), the well-regarded prospect was hitting .268/.359/.402 with two homers and three stolen bases in 29 games for Double-A Pensacola.