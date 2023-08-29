Kirilloff (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Kirilloff and Byron Buxton (hamstring) will both be making their first rehab appearances Wednesday and figure to return shortly after the start of September. Kirilloff was slashing .259/.305/.593 since the All-Star break when he landed on the injured list July 30.
