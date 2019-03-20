Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Begins transition to 1B
The Twins will start breaking Kirilloff in at first base this season, Twins Daily reports.
This makes all the sense in the world, as Kirilloff has filled out since his days as an amateur and the Twins have a crowded outfield already, without factoring in last year's first-round pick Trevor Larnach, who is a corner outfielder/designated hitter and on the fast track to the majors. A move to first base does not negatively impact Kirilloff's fantasy stock.
