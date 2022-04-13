Kirilloff (wrist) is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kirilloff's surgically repaired wrist has flared up and he will be forced to miss an unknown amount of time. He's expected to get imaging on the wrist and meet with team doctors in the coming days. In his absence, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon will likely see increased roles.