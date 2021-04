Kirilloff was recalled by the Twins to serve as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kirilloff was sent to the Twins' alternate training site after he slashed .129/.182/.258 with a home run, one double, three runs and eight strikeouts this spring. Kirilloff made his big-league debut in the postseason last year, but he'll be available to make his regular-season debut Wednesday.