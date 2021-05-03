Kirilloff went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Royals.

Kirilloff's three-run blast off reliever Jake Newberry in the eighth inning put the finishing touches on the series win for the Twins. The home run was the four of the weekend for Kirilloff, who had gone 3-for-26 with one extra-base hit (a double) over his first eight games of the season. Though the rookie's power binge is a welcome sight for fantasy managers, it's worth noting that he had no other hits in his 12 at-bats this weekend beyond the home runs, and he posted a 1:6 BB:K in the series. He's now sporting a .184 average, .200 on-base percentage, 2.6 percent walk rate and 30 percent strikeout rate on the season.