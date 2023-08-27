Kirilloff (shoulder) could be cleared to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff is scheduled to take live at-bats Tuesday against rehabbing pitcher Jorge Alcala (forearm) in what will likely be a final test of Kirilloff's health before he's deemed ready for game action. The 25-year-old has been on the shelf since July 30 with a right shoulder strain but should reclaim a regular spot in the Minnesota lineup at first base once he completes his rehab assignment.