Kiriloff (wrist) is feeling optimistic following his cortisone shot and believes he can be back from the injured list in about a week, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kiriloff has already missed over a week with wrist inflammation, but it looks like he's trending in the right direction in his recovery. The cortisone injection seems to have done its job, as he resumed swinging Wednesday and believes he should be ready to return sometime soon.