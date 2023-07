Kirilloff went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Sunday's win over the Athletics.

Kirilloff knocked a solo homer in the fifth inning followed by a bases-clearing, go-ahead double in the seventh. It was his first homer since June 16; in 21 games since his last home run, Kirilloff posted a .604 OPS. The 25-year-old has gone deep five times with a .272/.370/.411 slash line through 209 plate appearances this season.