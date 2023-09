Kirilloff went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's win over the Angels.

Kirilloff's solo shot in the sixth inning kicked off a run of five unanswered runs for the Angels. He also brought in runs on sacrifice flies in the fourth and seventh frames. He has two home runs in his last three games after snapping a 15-game drought. Kirilloff is slashing .267/.343/.439 with 24 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 81 games.