Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Dropped from exhibition lineup
Kirilloff was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game against the University of Minnesota, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.comreports.
It's unclear if the absence is injury-related or if the Twins simply changed their plans. Kiriloff is with the team's big-league camp this spring, though he's unlikely to be seriously pushing for a roster spot, as he's yet to reach the Triple-A level.
