Kirilloff was removed from Wednesday's game in the top of the seventh inning after he was involved in a collision with White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI before exiting the contest.

Kirilloff was credited with his lone hit of the day on the play in question. While Kirilloff was running to first base, he was upended by Vaughn, who dove directly into Kirilloff's running lane to retrieve an errant throw. Though Vaughn's foot was off the bag and Kirilloff reached on an infield single, Kirilloff looked to be in pain and was quickly pulled for a pinch runner. The Twins should provide a diagnosis for Kirilloff's injury later Wednesday.