Kirilloff went 1-for-3 in Sunday's spring training loss to Boston as he looks fully healthy after offseason shoulder surgery. "He's in a lot better shape than we originally thought he was going to be in when the offseason started," manager Rocco Badelli told The Athletic.

Despite surgery in October to repair the labrum in his right shoulder, Kirilloff has played in the first two spring training games, which is a sign the team is confident in his health. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told The Athletic that he doesn't view first base as a strict platoon since Carlos Santana is a switch hitter, meaning both could be in a lineup against righties. However, Kirilloff would likely play more DH in that scenario with Santana seen as the better glove at first base. It's still not clear how much Kirilloff will play against left-handed pitching or if he'll be used in the outfield.