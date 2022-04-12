Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Kirilloff will take a seat after he went 1-for-15 with seven strikeouts while starting in each of the Twins' first four games. The righty-hitting Gilberto Celestino will replace the lefty-hitting Kirilloff in left field with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for Los Angeles.

