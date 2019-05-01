Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Getting closer to returning
Kirilloff (wrist) could report to Double-A Pensacola later this week, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
He sustained the injury late in spring training, and originally was expected to return to the field sometime in April. He'll move to first base after playing the outfield last season.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not ready for game action•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Out with minor wrist injury•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Begins transition to 1B•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Receives big-league camp invite•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Tallies four hits for High-A club•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...