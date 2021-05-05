The Twins placed Kirilloff on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right wrist sprain, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff will be shut down just as he was beginning to get hot at the plate; he had supplied six extra-base hits (four home runs, two doubles) over his last four starts before the wrist injury surfaced. The Twins will at least get some reinforcement for the lineup with the return of power-hitting first baseman Miguel Sano (hamstring), who was activated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Minnesota has yet to provide an update on the severity of Kirilloff's sprain or how much time he might miss.