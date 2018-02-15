Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Healthy, ready for spring training
Kirilloff is fully recovered from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2017, Mike Berardino of Baseball America reports.
Berardino also reported that Kirilloff has added 30 pounds of muscle since the summer of 2016. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Kirilloff should not be forgotten in dynasty leagues, as he still has special offensive potential. He has plus raw power and excellent contact skills that could allow him to someday hit second or third in a big-league lineup. The fact that he missed all of 2017 may allow for a brief window to buy low. If he impresses in his first taste of full-season pitching this year, he will shoot up prospect lists.
