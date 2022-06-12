Kirilloff hit two home runs Saturday for Triple-A St. Paul and is hitting .379 with eight home runs and a 1.158 OPS in 24 games since being sent to the minors on May 15.

Kirilloff will likely be called up again soon, but the Twins wanted to see him thrive in the minors after missing several weeks after suffering inflammation in his surgically repaired right wrist in mid-April and early May. There was a fear that Kirilloff may have had his power sapped from a setback to his wrist that needed surgery to repair a ligament tear last summer. It looks like his wrist is fully healthy and he may be able to show the power in the majors again that he did at his peak last season.