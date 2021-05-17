Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
