Kirilloff is starting at first base and batting eighth Saturday against the Athletics.
He was activated Saturday but was left on the bench against a lefty. He slots into the bottom third of the lineup against righty James Kaprielian. It seems that Kirilloff will have to earn both a prominent spot in the lineup and opportunities against same-handed pitching.
