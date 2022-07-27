Kirilloff went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Brewers.
The empty showing at the plate ended a nine-game hitting streak for Kirilloff, who produced a .344/.417/.375 slash line during that stretch. Kirilloff should be a solid source of batting average while he continues to hold down an everyday role in the corner outfield, but he hasn't yet tapped into the power that some might have expected from him based on what he did at Triple-A St. Paul earlier this season (.641 slugging percentage). With Max Kepler (toe) on the bench for the second day in a row in Wednesday's series finale with Milwaukee, Kirilloff will slide over from left field to start in right while serving as the Twins' No. 6 hitter, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.