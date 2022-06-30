Kirilloff went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Kirilloff got the Twins on the board with his sixth-inning blast off Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. In 12 games since rejoining the big-league roster, Kirilloff is 13-for-40 (.325) with a homer, five doubles, 12 RBI and five runs scored. A pair of three-hit efforts in his last two games has helped to lift his season slash line to .261/.293/.377 in 75 plate appearances. His homer Wednesday was his first of the year.