Kirilloff will start at first base and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

Kirilloff will pick up his third consecutive start at first base after he went a combined 2-for-9 with two doubles, two RBI and a run in the final two contests of Minnesota's weekend series in Arizona. While Jorge Polanco (back) is on the injured list, Luis Arraez is expected to fill in as the Twins' primary second baseman, paving the way for Kirilloff to get a trial as the team's top third baseman. The lefty-hitting Kirilloff is likely to occupy the strong side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Jose Miranda.