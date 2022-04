Kirilloff (wrist) is likely to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul early next week, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

All signs have been pointing to a smooth recovery for Kirilloff, who received a cortisone shot to soothe inflammation in his wrist. He is expected to return within a week, lining him up for a few rehab games with Triple-A St. Paul prior to being activated from the injured list.