Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Kirilloff (shoulder) isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Twins' three-game series in Cleveland that begins Monday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kirilloff has been on the shelf since July 30 with a right shoulder strain, but he looks to be closing in on a return to 100 percent health. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday and has been dialed in at the dish through his first three games, going 5-for-13 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Kirilloff hasn't experienced a setback with the shoulder, but Baldelli said that he wants the 25-year-old to pick up some more at-bats in the minors in light of his month-long layoff. Kirilloff could be a candidate to return from the IL next weekend, at which point he may settle into the strong side of a platoon at first base with Donovan Solano.