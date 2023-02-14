Kirilloff (wrist) enters Twins camp with "no setbacks, no concern," president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park on Tuesday.
"AK has been in a great spot," said Falvey. "Our strength guys said [the wrist is] probably in as good of a spot as they've seen him coming into camp, where he's at. The early returns on swinging are very positive." Kirilloff needed surgery last August to shorten the ulnar bone in his right wrist and clean up scar tissue, but all signs point to him being a full-go for Opening Day here in 2023.