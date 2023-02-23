Kirilloff (wrist) is not yet cleared for live batting practice but has been swinging in the batting cage and hitting off pitching machines without issue, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Kirilloff had a second surgery on his right wrist last August to shorten the ulnar bone and clean up scar tissue but said Thursday that he's "really optimistic" about how the wrist feels. It's not clear when he'll be cleared for Grapefruit League action, but Kirilloff is tracking toward being ready for Opening Day. He's expected to serve as Minnesota's regular first baseman.