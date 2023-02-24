Kirilloff (wrist) is one of many players Twins manager Rocco Baldelli plans to use at first base this season, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

"We don't have a first baseman," Baldelli said. "We have several guys that are going to play first base. We don't need one guy that's going to play first base." Kirilloff was expected to see the lion's share of starts at the position as long as he's healthy though, and the 25-year-old is optimistic about his recovery from right wrist surgery last August. However, Donovan Solano, Nick Gordon, Jose Miranda and Joey Gallo could also see playing time there. The Twins are also expected to have a turnstile in the designated hitter spot, with all of the aforementioned players and others in the mix, and that approach could impact the playing-time picture at first base.