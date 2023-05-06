Kirilloff will remain on the bench Saturday against the Guardians, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Kirilloff was recalled Friday but has spent his first two days since his return on the bench. Saturday's off day is an expected one, however, as it comes against lefty Logan Allen. Willi Castro starts in left field.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Officially optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Set to be sent down•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Playing full nine innings again•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Could stay in minors•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Rehab shifting to Triple-A•