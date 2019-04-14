Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not ready for game action
Chief baseball officer Derek Falvey didn't provide an indication that Kirilloff (wrist) was close to returning from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Pensacola when asked about the matter Saturday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rather than specifying a timeline for Kirilloff's return, Falvey merely noted that the Twins had always expected the 21-year-old to miss the first few weeks of the season due to the wrist injury he sustained in spring training. Until word surfaces that Kirilloff is ready to play in simulated games, a return to Pensacola won't be forthcoming.
