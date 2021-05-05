Kirilloff is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers due to wrist soreness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old was originally slated to start Tuesday, but he was instead scratched due to the wrist issue. Kirilloff should be considered day-to-day while he continues to be evaluated.
More News
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Continues power binge•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Third homer in two games•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Breaks out with four RBI•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Officially promoted by Minnesota•
-
Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Ticketed for big leagues•