Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Kirilloff had started in both of the Twins' previous two matchups with southpaw starters, but he'll take a seat for the series opener with Kansas City while lefty Austin Cox takes the bump for the Royals. With Kirilloff and fellow lefty hitter Joey Gallo both on the bench Monday, Donovan Solano will start at first base while Willi Castro starts at the corner-outfield spot opposite Max Kepler.