Kirilloff is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALDS against the Astros on Sunday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old will head to the bench for the second game of the series with southpaw Framber Valdez on the mound for Houston. Kirilloff is hitless in five at-bats through three playoff games, though he has worked a pair of walks.