Kirilloff (wrist) will play a full nine innings for Triple-A St. Paul on Friday for the second day in a row, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time on his rehab assignment that he'll be playing consecutive full games. Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said it will be the last medical test for Kirilloff and what the club does with the 25-year-old after that will simply be a baseball decision. Kirilloff has certainly looked ready to help the major-league club, as he'll enter play Friday with a 1.326 OPS and three home runs in six games for St. Paul. However, it was reported last week that the Twins might give him extended time in the minors.