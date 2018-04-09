Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Playing outfield at Low-A
Kirilloff is 1-for-8 in his first two games for Low-A Cedar Rapids.
Kirlloff, the 15th overall pick in the 2016 draft, missed the 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He's back to full strength as he played right field on Saturday. He should not be forgotten in dynasty leagues as he still has special offensive potential.
