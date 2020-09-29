The Twins selected Kirilloff's contract Tuesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's wild-card series with the Astros.

Minnesota designated pitcher Sean Poppen for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and the active roster for Kirilloff, one of the organization's top prospects. He'll be on the bench for Game 1, but Kirilloff could get the chance to make his first MLB start at some point during the postseason if any members of the Twins' regular outfield (Max Kepler, Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario) are forced to miss time.